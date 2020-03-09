AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 41,726 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,726 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,419,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in HD Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,175,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 917.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 931,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,369,000 after purchasing an additional 707,576 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,759,000. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HDS traded down $2.53 on Monday, reaching $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.90.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HDS. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

