AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 44,546 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,546 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,598,000 after buying an additional 103,719 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Waste Management by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,698,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,513,000 after acquiring an additional 369,031 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,803,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,770,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,726,000 after acquiring an additional 88,662 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,731,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,366,000 after purchasing an additional 21,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded down $4.14 on Monday, hitting $112.99. 44,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,930. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.09. The company has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $181,702.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total transaction of $66,156.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,044.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

