AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,275 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Biogen by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after purchasing an additional 109,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 7.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $14.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $303.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,895. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.81 and a 200 day moving average of $276.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $261.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

