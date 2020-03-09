AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 9,631 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,631 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in AGNC Investment by 37.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $16.03. 2,800,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,936,933. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 9.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGNC. BidaskClub lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.25 to $20.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

