AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 9,750 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.46.

ANTM traded down $15.87 on Monday, hitting $266.32. 436,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,509. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.79. The firm has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.78. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $227.16 and a one year high of $312.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

