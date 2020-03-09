AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,113 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 91,083 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 0.5% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.94. 96,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,972,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.86. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.99.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.