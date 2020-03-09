AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,306 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 106,677 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,861,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 704,488 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,456,000 after acquiring an additional 33,523 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 193,383 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $3,845,647.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 402,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,864,751.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,902 shares of company stock valued at $14,633,923. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.78.

CTSH traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.05. 80,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,238,855. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average is $62.59. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

