Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Worm Capital LLC

Worm Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,689 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 8.0% of Worm Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Worm Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,552.0% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 413 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,655,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded down $100.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,800.61. 7,708,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,586.57 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,991.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,838.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

