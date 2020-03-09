Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 92.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 219,017 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of Ambarella worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ambarella by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,768,000 after acquiring an additional 32,932 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ambarella by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,263 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ambarella by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $36,094.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,558.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $204,461.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,808 shares of company stock valued at $724,919. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $50.64 on Monday. Ambarella Inc has a 12 month low of $36.68 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.35.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMBA. BidaskClub cut shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

