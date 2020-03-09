AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,535,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,536 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $11,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 6.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 25.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 51.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.90 price target (down from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a report on Friday, November 15th. HSBC cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

ABEV opened at $3.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. AMBEV S A/S has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

