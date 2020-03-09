Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,435 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.46% of Amc Networks worth $10,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMCX. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Amc Networks by 1,858.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Amc Networks by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Amc Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Amc Networks by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMCX stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.63. 39,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,475. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Amc Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $785.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.85 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 88.17% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

