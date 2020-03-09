Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Upgraded at Benchmark

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) was upgraded by stock analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $205.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Amedisys stock opened at $174.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.84 and a 200-day moving average of $156.29. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $106.65 and a 1 year high of $202.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Paul North sold 9,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $1,825,933.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vickie L. Capps bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.00 per share, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $332,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,579,863 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,929 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Amedisys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,428 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

