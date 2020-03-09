American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) is Hourglass Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,249 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 14,260 shares during the period. American Airlines Group makes up 2.5% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of American Airlines Group worth $9,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.23.

American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,517,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.59. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $35.24.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

