American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of AAT opened at $41.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average is $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $49.26.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $98.95 million during the quarter. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,120,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,798.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 8,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $340,583.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 40,317 shares of company stock worth $1,710,820. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

