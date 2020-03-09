American Capital Management Inc. Acquires 21,720 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of RBC Bearings worth $10,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROLL opened at $157.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 5.60. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.02 and a 52-week high of $185.05.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROLL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Alembic Global Advisors cut RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on RBC Bearings to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $199,065.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $325,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,070 shares of company stock worth $709,538. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

