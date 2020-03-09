American Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

American Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,735 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of National Instruments worth $9,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in National Instruments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in National Instruments by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $36,325.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,789 shares of company stock worth $349,321 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI opened at $37.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.90. National Instruments Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NATI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

