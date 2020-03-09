American Capital Management Inc. Has $8.59 Million Stock Holdings in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,075 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of AlarmCom worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in AlarmCom by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AlarmCom by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 603,061 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in AlarmCom by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AlarmCom by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in AlarmCom by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 75,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $3,463,910.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $42,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,216 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,251 over the last three months. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Imperial Capital increased their target price on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Shares of ALRM opened at $42.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 194.90%. The business had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

