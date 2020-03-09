American Capital Management Inc. Purchases 14,580 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Guidewire Software worth $12,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Curtis Smith sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $465,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,070.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 25,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $2,663,909.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,575 shares of company stock worth $11,174,303 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $85.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.76, a P/E/G ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 7.22. Guidewire Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.47 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

