American Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,020 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Forward Air worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 14,318 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,972,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,449,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,006,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FWRD opened at $56.44 on Monday. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). Forward Air had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

