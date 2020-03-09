American Capital Management Inc. Sells 45,399 Shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

American Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 45,399 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Wright Medical Group worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 13,009.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

In other news, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $310,610.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Barry J. Regan sold 15,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $465,354.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,796 shares of company stock worth $986,695. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMGI stock opened at $29.55 on Monday. Wright Medical Group NV has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.48. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Wright Medical Group Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

