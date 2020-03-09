American Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,840 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

American Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Healthcare Services Group worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 273.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.06.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $25.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $446.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 3.51%. Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.201 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.10%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

