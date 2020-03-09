American Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

American Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Dolby Laboratories worth $9,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 26.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,762,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after buying an additional 374,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,801,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 544,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,431,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 539,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,109,000 after purchasing an additional 53,183 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 525,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 326,236 shares during the period. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $62.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.60. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $73.20. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $4,406,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 17,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $1,146,359.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,084 shares of company stock worth $15,627,309. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

