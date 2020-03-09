American Eagle Outfitters Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 4.44%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AEO. Cfra decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.41.

NYSE AEO opened at $11.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $24.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 84,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

