American Express (NYSE:AXP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $124.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

Shares of AXP traded down $7.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.46. The stock had a trading volume of 700,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. American Express has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in American Express by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Express by 41.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,845 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $35,229,000 after purchasing an additional 87,134 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 843.7% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth $66,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

