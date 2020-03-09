American Express (NYSE:AXP) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

American Express (NYSE:AXP)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Express from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express stock traded down $10.03 on Monday, hitting $98.21. 1,566,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,054,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.47. American Express has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.