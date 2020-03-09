American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Issue $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

American Express (NYSE:AXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the payment services company on Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

American Express has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. American Express has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Express to earn $10.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

NYSE AXP traded down $9.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,956,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.94 and its 200-day moving average is $122.47. The company has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. American Express has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $531,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

