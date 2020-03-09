Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell Sells 2,500 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $25,025.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 358,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,720.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FOLD stock traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,213,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,942. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.26. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $14.61.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.01 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $635,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,580,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,661 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 339,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 118.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 438,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,812 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.