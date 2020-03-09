Amino Network (AMIO) Price Reaches $0.0163 on Major Exchanges

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, Amino Network has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar. Amino Network has a total market capitalization of $748,408.00 and approximately $47,727.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amino Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges including MXC and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Amino Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Amino Network Profile

AMIO is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,009,831 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world.

Buying and Selling Amino Network

Amino Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amino Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amino Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.