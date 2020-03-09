Amoveo (VEO) Market Cap Tops $3.66 Million

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, Amoveo has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Amoveo coin can now be bought for $53.85 or 0.00590304 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, HitBTC and Bitibu. Amoveo has a total market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $609.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

VEO is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, Graviex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

