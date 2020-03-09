Analysts Anticipate Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSTL. Compass Point began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

NYSE:PSTL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.06. 6,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,485. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $18.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 20,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

