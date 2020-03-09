Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 9th (AEOXF, AM, APA, ATASY, AVACF, AXAS, BCEI, BOKF, BOOT, BUD)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, March 9th:

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Apache (NYSE:APA) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

Apache (NYSE:APA) was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Dynagas LNG Partners (OTCMKTS:AVACF) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an underperform rating.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was downgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an underperform rating.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

ENI (NYSE:E) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $4.10 price target on the stock.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $8.75 price target on the stock.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a top pick rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $86.00 target price on the stock.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating. DNB Markets currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a sell rating. B. Riley currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.50.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Informa (LON:INF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 715 ($9.41) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,050 ($13.81).

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating. DNB Markets currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

Noble (NYSE:NE) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a top pick rating to an outperform rating.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) was downgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $1.00 target price on the stock.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $10.40 price target on the stock.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating. DNB Markets currently has $14.70 price target on the stock.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was downgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an underperform rating.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

Total (NYSE:TOT) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

