Analysts Expect Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $412.61 Million

Brokerages expect Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) to announce $412.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $415.70 million and the lowest is $408.96 million. Conn’s posted sales of $432.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $377.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.29 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CONN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Conn’s from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $6.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $211.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.35. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Conn’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

