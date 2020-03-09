Analysts Expect CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is $0.02. CSI Compressco reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.50 million.

CCLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:CCLP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.15. 363,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $57.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the third quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth $76,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

