Analysts Expect Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eidos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.53). Eidos Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($2.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.00). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eidos Therapeutics.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02).

EIDX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.13.

Shares of EIDX traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $47.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,839. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -45.38 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.78 and a quick ratio of 18.78. Eidos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 2,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

