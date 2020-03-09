Analysts Expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.77 Billion

Analysts predict that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will report $9.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.62 billion. Oracle posted sales of $9.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $39.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.52 billion to $40.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $40.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.64 billion to $41.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

Shares of ORCL opened at $47.37 on Monday. Oracle has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $153.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

