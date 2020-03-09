Analysts Expect PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) will report $19.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.96 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR reported sales of $24.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will report full year sales of $78.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.14 billion to $78.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $75.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.20 billion to $82.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

PBR stock opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.39. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,996 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

