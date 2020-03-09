Analysts Issue Forecasts for CryoPort Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for CryoPort in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda anticipates that the consumer goods maker will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CryoPort’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut their price objective on CryoPort from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

CryoPort stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.84. The firm has a market cap of $622.60 million, a P/E ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 0.81. CryoPort has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $25.02.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in CryoPort by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,393 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CryoPort by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,816 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CryoPort by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,515 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CryoPort in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in CryoPort in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

