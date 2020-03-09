Analysts Issue Forecasts for QCR Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for QCR in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QCR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Get QCR alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QCRH. BidaskClub lowered QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens lowered QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on QCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. QCR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

QCRH stock opened at $36.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.90. QCR has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $44.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $69.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 19.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 562.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.