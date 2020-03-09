Analysts Offer Predictions for Crescent Point Energy Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CPG. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.06.

Shares of CPG opened at C$2.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.98. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.87 and a twelve month high of C$6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.64.

Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

