Analysts Offer Predictions for ELEKTA AB/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for ELEKTA AB/ADR in a report released on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ELEKTA AB/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $384.05 million for the quarter. ELEKTA AB/ADR had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 8.27%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EKTAY. Pareto Securities lowered ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

ELEKTA AB/ADR stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $14.76.

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

