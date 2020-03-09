Analysts Offer Predictions for Materialise NV’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Materialise in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materialise’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Materialise from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.49 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $796.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.27. Materialise has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $20.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.51.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $56.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.83 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,834,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Materialise by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,667,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,834,000 after purchasing an additional 549,933 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Materialise by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,834,000 after purchasing an additional 550,395 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 747,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after purchasing an additional 114,993 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Materialise by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 177,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 50,263 shares during the period. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

