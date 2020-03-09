Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 9th (AAL, ABBN, ADT, ALO, ARW, BAS, BNR, BOY, BP, CON)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 9th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 22 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its target price cut by Imperial Capital from $11.00 to $10.00. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €48.00 ($55.81) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $86.00 to $72.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €75.00 ($87.21) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 810 ($10.66). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 470 ($6.18). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €90.00 ($104.65) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.60 to $4.20. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $11.70. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $31.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,616 ($21.26) to GBX 1,555 ($20.46). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €20.50 ($23.84) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) had its target price trimmed by Pivotal Research from $57.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 175 ($2.30). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €400.00 ($465.12) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,230 ($16.18). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Informa (LON:INF) had its price target trimmed by Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 885 ($11.64). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IP Group (LON:IPO) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 95 ($1.25). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 120 ($1.58). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) was given a €22.00 ($25.58) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $29.00 to $33.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €58.00 ($67.44) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €110.00 ($127.91) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 345 ($4.54). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 500 ($6.58). They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) had its target price boosted by Imperial Capital from $6.00 to $8.00. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €40.00 ($46.51) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $237.00 to $226.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rational (FRA:RAA) was given a €789.00 ($917.44) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,540 ($59.72) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €145.00 ($168.60) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 3,320 ($43.67) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) was given a €6.00 ($6.98) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) was given a €132.00 ($153.49) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €103.00 ($119.77) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) was given a €103.00 ($119.77) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $205.00 to $200.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) was given a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 565 ($7.43) to GBX 550 ($7.23). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its price target boosted by Imperial Capital from $12.50 to $23.00. They currently have an inline rating on the stock.

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.20 to $3.40. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €51.00 ($59.30) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

