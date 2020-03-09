Analysts Set Expectations for AnaptysBio Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.67) per share for the year.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANAB. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $18.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $83.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at $31,949,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at $29,962,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth about $21,125,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth about $16,250,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,945,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,606,000 after purchasing an additional 854,029 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.