Analysts Set Expectations for El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for El Pollo LoCo in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.83 per share for the year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $11.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. El Pollo LoCo has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $413.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.94.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the third quarter worth $667,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 222.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 33,322 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 73,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

