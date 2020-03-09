AnarchistsPrime (ACP) Price Tops $0.0001

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One AnarchistsPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AnarchistsPrime has a market capitalization of $365.00 and $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AnarchistsPrime has traded down 79.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AnarchistsPrime alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime Profile

AnarchistsPrime is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official website is www.anarchistsprime.info. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime.

Buying and Selling AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnarchistsPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnarchistsPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AnarchistsPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnarchistsPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.