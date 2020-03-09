Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NGLOY. ValuEngine downgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Anglo American from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Anglo American stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

