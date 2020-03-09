ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Shane Emswiler Sells 1,130 Shares

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total value of $269,369.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shane Emswiler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Shane Emswiler sold 3,053 shares of ANSYS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.26, for a total value of $773,202.78.

On Friday, February 14th, Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of ANSYS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,857,310.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $15.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.25 and a 1-year high of $299.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.88.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 29.77%. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Needham & Company LLC lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in ANSYS by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 119,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

