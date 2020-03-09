Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $3.98. 164,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,711,551. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.43. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.58 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 44.80%. On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 97,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $589,239.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.