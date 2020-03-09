Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 22.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.45.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $329.46.

ANTM stock traded down $12.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $269.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,712,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.78. Anthem has a 52 week low of $227.16 and a 52 week high of $312.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem will post 22.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

