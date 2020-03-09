Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Stock Position Lowered by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,275 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 87,643 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.11% of Apache worth $10,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 3,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apache alerts:

NYSE APA traded down $10.26 on Monday, reaching $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 13,661,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,726. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.90.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Cfra decreased their target price on Apache from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.